Finance minister urges NAICOM to enforce compulsory insuranceacrossMDAs

The federal government on Friday gave the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) marching orders on the enforcement of compulsory insurance across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government. This was as it tasked both NAICOM and the Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM) to develop strategies that will increase revenue for government. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave these orders at two separate events in Abuja on Friday. The minister advised officials of the Commission to cooperate “with other agencies of government to enforce compulsory insurances in the country”. She gave the directive yesterday in Abuja at the commissioning of NAICOM’s portal. “Stakeholders must consciously and intentionally spread the reach of insurance from the major cities and few states to other regions of the country especially the rural areas”.

In addition, she urged NAICOM to ensure that; “low penetration in the retail end of the market must also be addressed through vigorous drive of inclusive Insurance like micro insurance.” The finance minister while lamenting the low insurance penetration of 0.88 per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) challenged NAICOM to take advantage of the opportunities for growth in the insurance market. According to Ahmed; “there is a need therefore, to develop new innovative products based on data and customer preferences and introduction of new channels of distribution beyond the traditional channels to reach new segments of the market”.

Speaking specifically to the portal, the finance minister called on “NAICOM to “look into ways of increasing its revenue through the use of technology and the Portal in particular. She then urged the Commission; “to ensure the portal is connected to other government databases like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) NIN Database, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Passport Database, Nigeria Integrated Customs Information system, FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification System, the National Vehicle Registry, State Licensing Databases among others in order to provide value added services to all Insurance Industry stakeholders and enhance revenue generation. “In addition, the NAICOM Portal must also serve as the central database and sole repository of all Insurance Data connected to government databases in the country.”

 

News

CCB summons Magu over assets declaration

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Trouble seems not to be over for the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned him to appear before it on Tuesday (November 17) with documents of all his landed properties. The CCB, in a letter signed by its Director […]
News

Kebbi demands apology from KEDECO for inaugurating NIPP project

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State government has demanded an official letter of apology from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for inaugurating projects that was not executed by the company in Arugungu Local Government Areas of the state. The state government also asked the company to forward a similar letter to the Federal Government on this same issue. […]
News

Senate passes bills to establish Orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

*Approves Fed. Varsity Teaching Hospitals in Akure, Gusau The Senate, Wednesday, passed a bill to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act to provide for the establishment of two Federal Orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara and Osun states. The Red Chamber also amended the University Teaching Hospitals Act LFN 2004 to provide for the establishment of […]

