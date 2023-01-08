Business News

Finance Ministry positions unknown firm for $3.1bn Customs modernisation contract

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

Despite an ongoing litigation process over the $3.1 billion controversial modernisation of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), indication at the weekend was that the Federal Ministry of Finance has concluded plans to midwife the take over process of the modernisation project by a company called Trade Modernisation Nigeria Limited. The development, if allowed, according to port industry stakeholders, would stall businesses at the nation’s ports.
This came as sources close to Bionica Technologies (West Africa) Limited, the company earlier granted Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the modernisation contract and presently challenging the award to another firm, disclosed that a tripartite meeting between the Ministry, NCS and Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited was held on Saturday December 31 to formalise handover.
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had in July 2022 vacated the interim order that had stalled the Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation project, following a suit instituted by Bionica Technologies (West Africa) Limited.
Vacating the order, Justice I.E. Ekwo ruled that while the interim order, which he granted to the plaintiffs on June 17, 2022, had expired, it was neces

 

 

