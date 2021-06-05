Financial accountability: EFCC writes banks’ Managing Directors, DMDs, EDs

In its determination to ensure transparency and accountability in the financial sector, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has demanded for the assets declaration forms of the executive management of all banks in the country. Among those affected are Managing Directors (MDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Executive Directors (EDs). Saturday Telegraph gathered from highly placed sources at the commission that the request for the assets declaration forms was contained in a letter to the managing directors of the banks, dated Tuesday, June 1.

This is coming few months after the chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, had made a similar request for the assets declaration forms filed by bankers with effect from June 1. It was learnt that the antigraft agency derived its power from the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act of 1986. One of the sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said: “Among the top bank officials expected to submit their assets declaration forms to the Commission, are: managing directors, deputy managing directors, as well as executive directors of all the banks in the country.

“The request is pursuant to the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act, 1986, which mandates bankers to declare assets upon employment and annually thereafter. Findings by this newspaper revealed that those who violate the aforestated law risk jail term of up to 10 years.

