Financial Crimes: Risk mgt firm plans regulatory support for sectors

FACCTUM, a UKbased risktech company specialising in watch list management and sanction screening services is set to bring its expertise to Nigeria. As part of its market entry initiatuve, it will be holding abusiness meeting with top echelons of regulated business industries including banks in Lagos. The business breakfast meeting, which is scheduled for May 31, 2023 at the Radisson Blu by Anchorage hotel, will have the leadership of the UK based firm present its offerings to the Nigerian market stakeholders. FACCTUM is an effective financial crime risk management (FCRM) technology company that provides critical support for regulatory compliance. The company is a business enabler that greenlights opportunities. Over the years, FACCTUM has built solutions for agile, lowlatency and highly effective risk decisioning, at massive scale. As a product-led SaaS organisation, the company is able to address customer challenges promptly. Watchlist management is a critical tool for banks and other financial institutions to protect themselves against the risks of financial crime. With increasingly sophisticated criminal techniques, it is more essential than ever to have a robust system in place to identify and prevent illicit activity and thereby improve operational efficiency in the business environment to save compliance cost. Speaking on the upcoming event, the Head of Financial Crime Risk Management Product Strategy, FACCTUM, Chrisol de Assis Correia, said: “We are delighted to bring our products and services closer to the Nigerian financial and fintech industry. Recently, the country has experienced tremendous successes across the globe and this is the time to consolidate on these gains by embracing risktech company and watchlist management.”