Financial crisis hits Jigawa NDE

The Jigawa State office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has cried out over poor fundind. However, Coordinator Miwa H. Lasco told our correspondent that despite the agency ‘s lean resources, they were able to train over 10,000 youths in different skills, and support them with loans last year. He said the office also organised various programmes such as Rural Employment Programme, Vocational Skills, Public Work Programme, and Environmental Beautification Programmes. Lasco said: “In our agricultural program, we engaged 42 people and trained them in fishery, poultry, and land farming technology.” According to him, the same training opportunities were extended to other young people in an effort to empower them. He added: “Under our Special Public Work Programme, we offered different opportunities to members of the public, especially graduates.”
Related Articles
Sweden election ‘neck and neck’ as far-right gains
Sweden’s election was too close to call on Sunday night, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said. Exit polls at first predicted victory for the incumbent left-wing coalition, but results later suggested the right-wing bloc could narrowly win, reports the BBC. Immigration and crime were major issues in the campaign, and the far-right Sweden Democrats look […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo mobile court convicts 39 tricycle, bike operators without rider’s permits
An Edo State Mobil Court in Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area of the state on Friday convicted 39 persons for operating tricycles/bikes without rider’s permit. The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, convicted the 39 persons and ordered them to pay N5,000 fine each, after they had pleaded liable to the offence. Oare also ordered the convicts […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP crisis: Arapaja, others ask Secondus to resign for peace to reign
As the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the National Vice-Chairmen of the party yesterday urged the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to resign to avert further crisis in the party. The national officers had had an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday, August 8, to review the situation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)