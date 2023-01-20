Financial crisis hits Jigawa NDE

The Jigawa State office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has cried out over poor fundind. However, Coordinator Miwa H. Lasco told our correspondent that despite the agency ‘s lean resources, they were able to train over 10,000 youths in different skills, and support them with loans last year. He said the office also organised various programmes such as Rural Employment Programme, Vocational Skills, Public Work Programme, and Environmental Beautification Programmes. Lasco said: “In our agricultural program, we engaged 42 people and trained them in fishery, poultry, and land farming technology.” According to him, the same training opportunities were extended to other young people in an effort to empower them. He added: “Under our Special Public Work Programme, we offered different opportunities to members of the public, especially graduates.”

