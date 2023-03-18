Financial Crunch: 7,000 IDP children cry out for help over hardship

Evelyn Omigie is the Assistant Coordinator of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) resident at the Home for the Needy Christian Centre, Uhogua in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. She spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on the plight of the camp and its residents, particularly the economic situation that is affecting the camp and making life difficult for the children

How is the camp coping with the present financial crunch in the country?

As you can see, the children are all sitting in groups waiting for us to give them their morning food. I won’t tell you lies, things are so difficult with us right now, most especially with the current financial situation, we are the worst hit by it. We have never had it so hard since the establishment of this Home for the Needy. It is 12noon now, the children have not had their breakfast, the reason being that some of the ingredients needed to make the food are not available yet, we are working out something for them. We have told them to be patient with us.

Since this financial crisis has there be any support coming from individuals or government knowing the huge population of the camp?

The situation has affected virtually everybody in the country as people are just managing what they have. We are down on our knees praying to God for an end to this terrible and unbearable man made situation that we find ourselves. I also want to appeal to public spirited individuals, agencies, the federal government and private individuals to extend their hands of magnanimity to us. We are in a deep mess as the educational pursuit of over 7, 000 children is being threatened due to the present economic situation in the country.

What is the actual population of the children in this camp?

Displaced persons are coming in here on a daily basis and as Home for the Needy, we cannot reject persons that come here for shelter, so daily there is increase in popula-tion. The economy is not friendly to anyone, as the high cost of living in the country has made life extremely difficult for people to cope with. As at this moment, we have over 7, 000 persons living and feeding in this camp. Right now we are not finding it easy. Over 200 under students who are in various Nigerian universities have their education threatened. They need clothes, books, shelter and all other things that will make life comfortable for them. Some of these students are in their third and final year. So, I use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians, multi-nationals, states, religious organisations, public spirited individuals and people of goodwill to come to our rescue.

How many bags of rice, beans, and garri do you cook for these children in a day?

Even if you bring four bags of rice now for us to cook for just one meal, it can’t be enough for them because the population keeps increasing daily. We really need help, the economic situation is biting hard on us. These children are growing, responsibilities are increasing on our part, and we just want people to come to our assistance. Times are hard and these children are all Nigerians, they need good life and should be treated like human beings and not slaves.

The Home for the Needy is so keen in ensuring that these children are educated, what has been the motivating factor?

To me, education is the only thing we can give to these children that will make life meaningful and useful to them in the future. Of all the IDPs in Nigeria, this Home for the Needy in Uhogua in Edo State is doing ev- erything within its power to give these children a better tomorrow. These are children who witnessed the brutal murder of their fathers, mothers, loved ones, sisters and brothers in cold blood in the hands of Boko Haram, and other criminals. If these children narrate their ordeals you will be amazed. But today we give thanks to God for all He is doing in the lives of these children.

Those of voting age in the Home for the Needy came out in large numbers to vote in the Presidential election held on February 25, what was the motivation for them?

They are all Nigerians living in this country. They came out to vote because it is their civil responsibility. They are equally affected by the economic situation, and they need a change. So they came out to vote for a better tomorrow. They are very happy to exercise their voting right. Ours is that God should bring a leader that will make Nigeria a better place for the common man.

Like this: Like Loading...