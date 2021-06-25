News

Financial crunch: Bello moves to stop grants to ex-govs

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday forwarded an Executive Bill stopping grants to former governors and deputies in the state. Bello in the executive communication to the state House of Assembly, said the state can no longer pay grants and other privileges to former governors, hence, it has to stop particularly that Kogi is not financially viable. The Speaker of the assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, read the Executive bill forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking to stop special grants to former governors, deputies and others in the state. According to the governor’s letter, the state government could no longer afford to pay, due to financial constraints. The state has three former governors since the return of democracy in 1999 with Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Alhaji Idris Wada still alive, while the first executive governor of the state, Prince Abubakar Audu, died in 2015. Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has commenced the third legislative session without a celebration due to the industrial action embarked upon by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Killing, maiming, looting in Ojiegbe, Ndiegede

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede, Igbeagu autonomous community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, peace has eluded the residents following killings, maiming and looting of properties in renewed boundary crisis between the two neighbouring villages. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki The people of Nguji Ojiegbe Onunwakpu and Ndiegede all in Izzi Local Government […]
News

NDDC: Ijaw youths threaten renewed hostility on oil facilities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was fresh anxiety among the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region yesterday as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) ordered them to vacate all oil platforms in the region. This was as the Council threatened renewed hostility if the multi-nationals fail to evacuate their workers from oil installations within the next […]
News

NYSC camps to resume at FG’s order

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Management of the National Youth Service NYSC has said the resumption of camps’ normal activities would be when it has received the nod of the Federal Government and sufficiently established it is safe to do so. Reacting to an online report that the camps would soon resume Orientation programme, a statement from the Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica