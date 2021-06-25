Financial crunch: Bello moves to stop grants to ex-govs

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday forwarded an Executive Bill stopping grants to former governors and deputies in the state. Bello in the executive communication to the state House of Assembly, said the state can no longer pay grants and other privileges to former governors, hence, it has to stop particularly that Kogi is not financially viable. The Speaker of the assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, read the Executive bill forwarded to the Assembly by the governor seeking to stop special grants to former governors, deputies and others in the state. According to the governor’s letter, the state government could no longer afford to pay, due to financial constraints. The state has three former governors since the return of democracy in 1999 with Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Alhaji Idris Wada still alive, while the first executive governor of the state, Prince Abubakar Audu, died in 2015. Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has commenced the third legislative session without a celebration due to the industrial action embarked upon by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).
