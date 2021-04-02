News

Financial expert Gianluigi Ventre strives to transform others’ lives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Athletes and business leaders have always had plenty to learn from each other. As entrepreneurs, we can learn from boxers like Ventre—without having to get knocked out in the ring.
The rigid educational system traditionally rewards intellectual prowess over other aspects of human ability. As a result, those who show talent and inherent skill in other activities, like music and sports, are often sidelined until they can get enough attention to be highly regarded in society. However, the existence of multiple intelligences has been proven over and over, especially in recent times. In other words, people can be great in several things, whether that be physical ability, intellectual capacity, or interpersonal skills.

Having a mixture of those multiple intelligences and allowing them to shine leads to success in life. Serial entrepreneur Gianluigi Ventre is one good example of this. Ventre is an Italian businessman who has also been a boxer, a tanning chemist, a door-to-door salesman, a nightclub PR officer, and even a poker player at quite a young age.

Learning From his Travels
Gianluigi Ventre’s varied interests have also motivated him to move to several parts of the world to expand his learning and his expertise. His first venture into the world was moving to Milan to become a salesman, and then he continued on to see the Lugano Banks in Switzerland after showing interest in the financial sector. Then he went to England and Australia, where he worked in the ports and started his career in professional boxing.
Eventually, Ventre decided to retire his illustrious boxing career and go back to Italy. That’s when he met his former lover, who then encouraged him to go to the United States with her. This trip proved to be one of the best travels he ever made since that’s when he took the financial markets seriously and trained to become a professional investor.

Ventre’s Business Mantra
Armed with everything he learned from his travels and experiences, Ventre knew just how to succeed in his chosen career. As a fund manager, forex trader, and serial entrepreneur, he understands that the most crucial factor that any client seeks in an account manager is frankness and truthfulness. Gianluigi knows this because he has also fallen victim to several scams on the web that preys on those who don’t know any better.
Now that he’s part of the game, he wants to change that. To gain the trust of his clients, Gianluigi Ventre provides free trial runs of his services and products for a few weeks. Ventre says this will prove to his prospective clients that his services are valuable and reliable. Ventre recalls fondly just how satisfied the prospects were at the free trial and just how eager they were to actually subscribe to his programs.

Apart from handing out free trials of his products and services, Ventre doesn’t overtly market his businesses to others. What he advertises is the way he was able to achieve his own financial independence through the strategies that he also implements in his enterprises. Through being his own testimonial, he can show just how honest and how legitimate his business can be, in contrast to the many viral entrepreneurs who have nothing to show for their businesses.
Gianluigi Ventre’s businesses showcase the power of perseverance and grit in any endeavor one wants to pursue. It also tells us that businesses don’t need to resort to trickery or exaggeration to attract customers and succeed in their respective industries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]
News

Barcelona sack Setien

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has reportedly already been sacked after his side suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The 61-year-old was only appointed in January but is expected to be relieved of his duties after the devastating loss in Lisbon, according to Sky Sport Italia. Barcelona […]
News

Why Buhari excludes S’East from Supreme Court Justices’ appointment – Bamidele

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court Justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law. Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica