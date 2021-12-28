Business

Financial expert to CBN, FG: Don’t regulate cryptocurrency trading

Anayo Ezugwu

The founder of Galaxy Heroes Coin, Brian Sumner, has urged the Federal Government not to regulate cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview, Sumner said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) prohibited banks and other financial institutions from dealing in crypto because of its growing popularity.

He said: “I don’t think any government should control cryptocurrency. The only reason why they see its relevance now is because it’s being mass adapted and they’re worried they won’t be able to tax it.

“They could care less if you lose your money investing, however they care about your profits and won’t hesitate to collect their tax.

“If the government is worried that crypto is a Ponzi scheme, they need to take a look around you. All investments can be considered that. Even precious metals, for insistence, the value goes up with supply and demand.

“When you invest, you’re looking for profit at the end. The only way for that to happen is someone else buying after you and so on. That is the definition of Ponzi scheme.

“Anyone country that is banning crypto is scared to lose control. When someone is able to make purchases outside of the system, they’re in fear of losing ultimate control. The government wants their taxes, they need their portion of the pie.

“They will tell you it’s bad because people are using it for payment for weapons, drugs, and human trafficking. However, this has been done long before crypto. It’s just an excuse to steer you away,” he said.

Sumner said the Federal Government should embrace cryptocurrency trading because it is the future of currency. He said, “I first started getting into cryptocurrency in 2017 when I heard about coinbase.

“Since credit cards are a digital transaction, I knew there would be a better option. Ever since, I’ve seen so many changes to the crypto space and it’s just the beginning. I truly believe crypto will be the future of currency.”

 

