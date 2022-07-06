Financial experts, academics to honour Ogunjobi with festschrift

Contemporary issues in governance, economy and trade will take centre stage in Lagos on Friday, July 8, as banking and finance experts and academics, including President of Afrexim Bank, Cairo, Prof. Benedict Oramah, launch a festschrift, titled “The New Normal As Option for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

The 20-chapter book written in honour of former Vice President of African Development Bank, and pioneer Pro-Chancellor of Glorious Vision University,(GVU), Chief Bisi Ogunjobi, will assess such issues like budget financing, trade restriction, human capital development, governance and COVID-19 policy response plan.

Other issues to be interrogated are sustainable public economic recovery in Nigeria, security, globalization and social justice, fallow state of Africa, foreign direct investment and AfriximBank as catalyst for intra-Africa trade and investment.

The event, which will hold at the Imperial Hall, Jobi Fele Way, Ikeja, will be chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Michael Faborode, while the chief presenter is the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Hon. Bunmi T. Ojo, Executive Chairman, MidOil Refinery, Mrs. Elizabeth Akintonde and Vice Chancellor, GVU, Prof Peter Okebukola as one of those who will unveil the book.

