Financial experts laud S’Court ruling on Naira redesign policy

Financial experts in the country have welcomed yesterday’s ruling by the Supreme Court which invalidated the naira redesign policy initiated by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ordered that the old notes should continue to be used side by side with the new notes till December 31. Reacting to the ruling in a chat with Saturday Telegraph, a former President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr. Samuel Nzekwe, said it was a welcome development as it would help to bail Nigerians out of the naira shortage crisis that they are currently grappling with. He said: “The Supreme Court ruling is a welcome development. The CBN was not wrong in introducing the naira redesign policy. It is in line with its core mandate. “However, there was a problem with the implementation of the policy because the commercial banks sabotaged it by allowing politicians and other big men to hoard the new naira notes.

“The policy was aimed at tackling inflation, vote buying, kidnapping and so on. But its implementation was sabotaged by the banks resulting in the currency shortage crisis.” The ex-President of ANAN, who noted that the currency crisis affected the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in January, said he expects the CBN to comply with the Supreme Court ruling on the naira redesign policy. Also reacting to the ruling, the Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said that while he had not read the full judgement of the Supreme Court, he does not expect it to cause any problem. “The naira redesign policy was meant to tackle problems such as vote buying and kidnapping, but there were issues with its implementation leading to the currency shortage and the hardship being faced by Nigerians. Well, the Supreme Court has given its ruling on the matter; it is the CBN that has the responsibility of releasing the old notes back into circulation.” The CBN had last year introduced newly redesigned 200, N500, and N1,000 notes with an initial January 31, deadline to mop up the old notes from circulation. However, the January deadline set for ending the legal tender status of the old banknotes was extended by the CBN, with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to February 10, to enable more Nigerians to deposit their old notes and withdraw the new ones. Citing the hardship the scarcity of the new banknotes was inflicting on their people, three state governments – Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara on February 3, sued the Federal Government at the Supreme Court for a reversal of the policy. The apex court, five days later, issued an interim order suspending the implementation of the deadline set by the Federal Government, and directed that the old and new naira notes should continue to circulate pending the resolution of the case. However, President Buhari, in a broadcast to the country on February 16, restored the validity of the old N200 notes, insisting that the N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender. At the resumed hearing of the suit on February 22, the number of plaintiffs rose to 16 after six new states joined the three initial plaintiffs.

