News

Financial fraud: Senate Panel plans arrest of NIMASA boss

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

…as Nigeria loses $9.3bn to failure of law firm

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has uncovered how the officials of Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) allegedly paid $5 million to a legal firm as professional fees for the recovery of $9.3 billion loss.

The $5 million which is five percent of the amount agreed was paid for the intelligence based tracking of global movement of Nigerian Hydro-Carbon and recovery of loss by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the sum of $9.3 billion between 2013 and 2014.

The Senate Panel made the discovery following its consideration of the Report of the Auditor-General of the Federation which is currently before the Committee for oversight scrutiny.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, who frowned at the failure of the NIMASA to appear before the Panel, said that the Committee had no other option than to issue a warrant of arrest on the Director General of the agency.

According to him: “We have invited NIMASA up to three times but they have failed to honour our invitations. This Committee has no other option than to issue a warrant of arrest against the Director General of the agency. They can come to the National Assembly for the appropriation of funds but when it is time to give an account, they will be nowhere to be found.

“The Committee has invited NIMASA up to three times for the explanation on the payment of $5 million as professional fee and details of $9.3 billion loss by the Federal Government but the agency declined the invitation,” he stated.

The report of the Auditor General sighted by our correspondent, revealed that all efforts by the Auditor General of the Federation to see the details of $9.3 billion loss by the Federal Government for thorough scrutiny was not granted by NIMASA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s visit: Gunmen burn vehicle, motorcycle in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Gunmen yesterday morning set one vehicle and a motorcycle ablaze in Ebebe Junction, Ogbaga Road, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and a motorcycle and chased the occupants away before setting them ablaze. The unidentified gunmen suspected to be enforcing a two-day sit-at-home allegedly declared by yet to be […]
News

Dairy: Deficit surges import cost to N376.4bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…casts doubt on FG’s ban target   Moves by the Federal Government to ban dairy products by 2022 may not be realistic following a deficit of 46.15 per cent in the country.   Due to shortage of the products, findings revealed that some dairy products valued at N376.4billion ($800.7million) were imported into the country in […]
News

Senate President preaches peace, love, tolerance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawn, yesterday felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, which is the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed. Lawan’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja. He said that this year’s celebration came at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica