Financial inclusion: 2024 target 95% achievable, says Emefiele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that he is confident that the apex bank will achieve its target of ensuring 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for the country by 2024.

He stated this in the 2019 Annual Report for the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy posted on the CBN’s website yesterday.

According to him, “the implementation of the strategy began in 2014 when the Financial Inclusion Secretariat was established. Since inception, we have seen significant progress towards the reduction in the financial exclusion rates in Nigeria. Our periodic measurement of the financial inclusion rate currently puts Nigeria’s performance at 63.2 per cent, leaving us with a 16.8 per cent gap in projected achievement.

