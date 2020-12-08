Business

Financial inclusion: 2024 target 95% achievable, says Emefiele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that he is confident that the apex bank will achieve its target of ensuring 95 per cent financial inclusion rate for the country by 2024.

 

He stated this in the 2019 Annual Report for the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy posted on the CBN’s website yesterday.

 

According to him, “the implementation of the strategy began in 2014 when the Financial Inclusion Secretariat was established. Since inception, we have seen significant progress towards the reduction in the financial exclusion rates in Nigeria. Our periodic measurement of the financial inclusion rate currently puts Nigeria’s performance at 63.2 per cent, leaving us with a 16.8 per cent gap in projected achievement.

 

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Groups probe oil firm’s opaque operations in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

DUE DILIGENCE There is an urgent need for binding due diligence legislation     Civil Society groups, Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have beamed searchlight on the activities of Dutch oil firm, Vitol, accusing it of shady deals and falling below standard international practice.   In […]
Business

NIMASA set to commence disbursement of cabotage fund

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Says December deadline for Single-hull Tanker ban sacroscant   As the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) at the weeked raised hope for commencement of the Cabotafe Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF), it has said that Nigeria remains steadfast in its decision to stop the use of single-hull tankers by December 31 this year. Director-General […]
Business

Forex unification: Stiff test for manufacturers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unify the country’s exchange rate recently with an adjustment in foreign exchange (forex), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the transition from a multiple exchange regime to a single exchange rate comes with pains for local manufacturers. Taiwo Hassan reports Over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: