Financial inclusion: FCMB deepens process with ultra-modern cash centre

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution by opening a world class cash centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The cash centre located takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas.

The development, which is coming two weeks after the bank opened another centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion.

The cash centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the bank.

Speaking on the new centre at Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.

According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu, as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for our array of customers to fulfill their personal and business aspirations.’’.

Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said: “A unique feature of our cash centres, including our new one in Ikorodu, is the installation of solar technology, which is a clean energy solution that is non-pollutant and friendly to the environment. This is part of our commitment towards promoting a cleaner and greener environment through renewable energy”.

He added that “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago. We will also use the opportunity to further optimise our strategic digital transformation drive by deploying channels that would promote rapid growth in the area. We urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits which the cash centre offers by banking with FCMB

