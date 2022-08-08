Financial inclusion: Firm harps on collaboration with regulators

The Chief Product Officer (CPO) of i-invest, Mrs. Tobi Olusoga, has said that more collaboration is needed between industry players and regulators, in order to ensure that Nigeria’s financial technology (Fintech) sector continues to play a key role in boosting financial inclusion. Olusoga, who stated this while taking part in a panel discussion at the Nigeria Fintech Forum sponsored by i-invest held in Lagos recently, noted that although the right regulations are necessary to tackle growing risks and threats within the industry, care must be taken not to stifle growth and innovation. “i-invest being a regulated and compliant-first organisation understands that the regulations exist to create a more secure environment for all players within this growing industry. However, a system with too many regulations and guidelines can limit innovation while also impeding sustainable growth for businesses,” she stated. She further stressed the need for key industry players to maintain regular dialogue with the various financial regulators on the importance of streamlining existing guidelines to suit the fast-changing industry without inhibiting growth and innovation. “We must continue to have dialogues for simplified regulations that fully understand and tackle the challenges we face as an industry while enabling businesses to create solutions that promote financial inclusion in this digital age,” she said. Other experts who joined Olusoga on the panel were Yinka Edu, Partner at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie; Kunle Apampa, Director at Capricorn Investment; Dr Babatunde Obrimah, COO of Fintech Association of Nigeria; Tolu Adetuyi, Co- Founder/CIO of Identity Pass and Jonah Adams, MD of Digital Infrastructure at Interswitch. The Nigeria Fintech Forum is a platform designed to drive thought-provoking and actionable conversations to foster sustainable growth in Nigeria’s fintech industry. i-invest is an app that provides users with a secure, fast, and convenient way to invest in Treasury Bills, Eurobonds, Stocks, and other investment products. It also allows users to earn attractive interests on their savings.
Related Articles
‘Sharp drop in traffic severely affecting airlines’
Scarcity of foreign exchange by airlines, especially at this COVID-19 period, has continued to pose serious challenges to the carriers. Managing Director of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, said in Lagos at the weekend that the sharp drop in traffic occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak has drastically affected the fortunes of airlines. He also said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rising oil price reignites budget hopes
Nigeria’s hope of meeting its N17.126 trillions budget for 2022 may have been renewed as the international price of crude oil hit $79 per barrel last Friday, the Chief Executive officer, Owei Linkso Group, Charles Osazua, has said. The Group is a provider of project management and engineering services in the Nigerian oil and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Morocco, Nigeria unveil joint business council
Morocco’s intensified efforts towards African solidarity and southsouth cooperation continue to show results, with the creation of the Nigeria-Morocco Business Council being the latest of encouraging developments. In a press release shared this week with Morocco World News, the Morocco Africa Cultures and Developments Organisation (OMA) announced the creation of the Nigeria Morocco Business Council. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)