Financial Inclusion Launches dashboard

Stakeholders committed to the National Financial Inclusion in Nigeria are currently in Abuja to scale up the interventions that would further crash the exclusion rate from 39.5% actualized in 2020. Important in its meeting would be the launch of the financial dashboard for Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) CEO, Isaiah Owolabi, said in a statement The statement reads in part: “As part of strategic activities in line with the conference, EFInA is scheduled to launch the National Financial Inclusion Dash board on its website.

According to him: “This tracks the National Financial Inclusion 2020 targets, and this will form part of the discussion at a panel session titled; “Deepening digital financial services adoption and usage” to share innovative digital financial inclusion models that have the opportunity to advance adoption of digital financial services among women, youth, and low-income Nigerians. “The International Financial Inclusion conference is an opportunity to showcase all innovative strategies we have implemented since the launch of the National Financial Inclusion 2012 strategy to get us to 51% of Nigerians served by the formal financial system,” Owolabi said

 

