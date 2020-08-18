Financial inclusion: Nigeria records 70,580 shortfall in ATM deployment

•Stakeholders seek intervention fund

THREAT

Nigeria’s financial inclusion target is threatened by inadequate ATMs, even as players identified key obstacles on their way.

Nigeria may have missed its target of deploying 93,380 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by the end of this year to achieve financial inclusion. This came as stakeholders in the financial industry put the current figure of installed ATMs across the country at 22,800, noting that the country now has a shortfall of 70,580.

The stakeholders, who spoke at the second edition of the Fintech 1000+ webinar series, said the shortfall has been responsible for long queues at ATM points, especially in major cities. This, they said, may hinder the country from achieving its financial inclusion target as ATM remains the most-used channel of transaction.

According to the Executive Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Mr. Tope Dare, the ATM deployment target set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is no longer realisable this year given the slow pace of deployments over the years and the current challenges inhibiting deployment.

He identified forex issue as a major problem leading to an increase in the cost of ATM acquisition for banks and other financial institutions. He added that the CBN’s regulation on end-user fee has also made investments in ATMs less profitable, while the costs of powering offsite locations have also been on the rise. Also speaking at the webinar, the Group Head, Acceptance Business at First Bank, Mr. Bob Nwojo, noted that Nigeria still has a long way to go in ATM deployment.

Comparing the number of ATMs so far deployed in Nigeria against that of South Africa and Brazil, Nwojo noted that Nigeria with pollution of 200 million had deployed 18,731 ATMs in 2019, while Brazil with almost the same size of the population, 211 million, had deployed 172,600 ATMs. South Africa with 58 million population was said to have deployed 30,000 ATMs as of last year.

“With 3 times the population of South Africa, Nigeria’s total ATM/100k adults is four times less than that of South Africa. With similar population figures, Brazil has nearly 10 times the number of ATMs than Nigeria and over 4 times the number of branches per 100k customers,” he stated.

Nwojo also identified increasing costs, regulation, as well as inadequate infrastructure as some of the challenges hindering ATM deployment in Nigeria. On what the government needs to do to improve ATM growth in the country, Dare said there must be a reward and intervention fund for banks who deploy ATM to remote locations.

According to him, most banks would not deploy ATM in remote areas because they would have to spend more to power it while they would earn less from it. He said the government would also need to give forex concession to ATM importers to allow them to access forex at the CBN rate.

Dare added that financial support programme must also be extended to the ATM channel, given its key role in financial inclusion success. While emphasising the importance of the ATM to achieving financial inclusion in Nigeria, the Inlaks Executive Director said most Nigerians prefer transaction over ATM to other platforms such as Point of Sales (PoS) terminal and agent networks.

Corroborating this with data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), Dare noted that while there was a fewer number of ATMs in Nigeria as of December 2019 compared to other alternatives, it recorded the largest volume of transactions.

According to him, with a total of 20,743 deployed ATMs as of December 2019, the volume of transactions on the platform stood at 839.8 million, while the 266,039 agent networks in the country recorded 377.3 million transactions in the same year.

The volume of transactions across the 303,162 deployed PoS terminals for the year stood at 438.6 million.

