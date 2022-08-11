‘Financial inclusion requires banks, telecoms, fintechs’ collaboration’

Financial technology experts have urged the players in the finacial and telecoms sectors to work together in partnership to accelerate growth and deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria. According to them, it is imperative for players in the financial service industry including banks, telecoms and fintechs to collaborate to provide innovative solutions and unique offerings to customers. Speaking during the Nigerian Fintech Forum held recently in Lagos, the Managing Director, Interswitch Purepay, Akeem Lawal, emphasised on the need for such collaboration.

In his keynote address tagged “Building Partnership for Growth, Exploring the Intersection of Banks, Telcos and Fintech Companies” Lawal explained that the Nigeria financial industry has evolved tremendously over the years with customers transitioning from banking halls transactions to adopting digital payment services.

He noted that despite the growth of the financial sector, customers were yearning for more innovative and seamless payment solutions hence, the need for the players in the financial industry to work with one another to design cuttingedge solutions that speak to the needs of customers and further strengthen the financial industry. He said: “As headline platinum sponsor, we are delighted to be sponsoring the Nigeria Fintech Forum because we believe that a platform like this will provide the opportunity for critical stakeholders in the financial industry to engage and proffer solutions that will consequently drive the growth of the financial Industry.

“At Interswitch, we will continue to design tailor-made solutions that speak to the need of every customer. Therefore, it is important for players in the financial industry, including the banks, telcos and fintechs to leverage collaboration to provide innovative and seamless solutions to customers. This is the only way we can meet the 95 per cent financial inclusion target by 2024.” Also speaking during the panel session tagged “Regulating Nigeria’s Fintech Industry, Building Investors Confidence Without Stifling Growth,” the Group Head, Financial Services Business at Interswitch, Tyoyila Aga, said it was important that players in the industry collaborate with regulators, keep abreast of new regulations and help strengthen compliance levels to grow the financial industry.

“At Interswitch, our approach to regulators is to work in harmonious ways with them and that is what we have been doing for two decades. This has helped us to understand regulations better and we urge other players to do same to grow the industry,” he said. The Nigeria Fintech Forum was attended by leaders and high-profile personalities across several sectors, including banks, telcos and fintechs.

