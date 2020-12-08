Business

Financial inclusion summit to feature digital experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The digital financial inclusion summit organized by Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Vanguard Economic Forum Series, kicks off today, the lender said in a press release at the weekend.

 

According to the statement, speakers and panelists, who are experts in digital transformation and financial inclusiveness, were carefully drawn from the banking, regulatory bodies, telecoms and other key sectors of the economy.

 

They include Jimoh Itopa, Director Payment System Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alan Sinfield, current CEO 9mobile, Ronke Kuye, CEO, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities Limited (SANEF), Jacqueline Juma of EfinA a transformative specialist in Digital Financial Services (DFS), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of Alton, and Kolawole Olanike, Head Agency Banking, Ecobank Nigeria.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s internet penetration rises to 141.2m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile subscriptions hit 192m The total number of Nigerians connected to the internet across mobile, fixed wired and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) rose significantly in May to hit 141.2 million. According to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecommunications operators added 2.4 million new internet customers in the […]
Business

Kia, Hyundai to recall 600,000 vehicles over leaking brake fluid

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are recalling more than 600,000 vehicles because of the possibility of leaking brake fluid that can lead to fires.   The recalled U.S. vehicles are 283,803 Kia Optima sedans from the 2013-15 model years, 156,567 Kia Sorento crossovers from 2014-15 and 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers from […]
Business

Jaguar reveals facelifted F-Pace with new engines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the 2021 model year, Jaguar is giving its F-Pace SUV an update to keep it fresh in the ever-growing SUV segment. The Jaguar F-Pace joined the SUV stable in 2016 and for the 2021 model year, the British marque is giving its F-Pace an update to keep it relevant in the ever-growing SUV segment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: