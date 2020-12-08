Financial inclusion summit to feature digital experts

The digital financial inclusion summit organized by Ecobank Nigeria, in partnership with Vanguard Economic Forum Series, kicks off today, the lender said in a press release at the weekend.

According to the statement, speakers and panelists, who are experts in digital transformation and financial inclusiveness, were carefully drawn from the banking, regulatory bodies, telecoms and other key sectors of the economy.

They include Jimoh Itopa, Director Payment System Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alan Sinfield, current CEO 9mobile, Ronke Kuye, CEO, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities Limited (SANEF), Jacqueline Juma of EfinA a transformative specialist in Digital Financial Services (DFS), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of Alton, and Kolawole Olanike, Head Agency Banking, Ecobank Nigeria.

