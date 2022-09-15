Business

Financial Inclusion: Union Bank chair advocates de-branching for rural banking

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Chairman, Union Bank Plc, Farouk Gumel, has advised banks to embrace r De-branching model, by dedicating a single big branch in the rural areas that will cater for banking needs of rural people. To integrate the unbanked people in rural areas as required by the financial inclusion strategy, he said interest of rural people was critical and must be catered for. Speaking in Abuja on Monday on the sidelines of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria ( CIBN), he said the rural people must be in the banking net. Asked what could be done to get more rural people in the banking net, he said: “It’s more about physical presence. There is a lot of talk about that we need to close more branches, we need to be more efficient by shutting down branches.

“I think it’s about rebranching. We just need a big branch. You just need rural branches that are targeted at the rural people. Efficient comes, but you have to be inefficient if you are dealing with rural areas people.” On the direction banking sector should be headed for the development of the country, Farouk said a lot of development had been recorded noting that the progress has to be gradual. “A lot of progress has been made in the last five to six years. If you remember the conversation before now, everybody is talking about agriculture; everybody is talking about food, even the Fintech people.

“I think there has been a lot of awareness which has led to a lot of interest and investment. People always talk about revolution. I think it’s about evolution. You can’t change people life overnight. it’s a gradual process. “You can’t uplift the lives of 100 million people over night from where they were yesterday to where you want them to be today. It’s a gradual process.

 

