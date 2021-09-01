Financial institutions’ contribution to GDP shrinks further in Q2

The harsh business environment took its toll on the finance and insurance sectors in Q2’21 as the sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the period declined to 3.21 per cent in Q2’21, from 3.25 per cent and 3.76 per cent in the previous quarter and corresponding period of 2020 respectively, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product(GDP) Report” for Q2’21 shows. According to the report, “the finance and insurance sector consists of two sub-sectors, financial institutions and insurance, which accounted for 87.92 per cent and 12.08 per cent of the sector respectively in real terms in Q2’21. “As a whole, the financial and insurance services sectors grew at 1.86 per cent in nominal terms (yearon- year), with financial institutions growing at -3.93 per cent, while insurance recorded a growth rate of 16.41 per cent. The overall rate was lower than that in Q2’20 by –22.68 per cent points, and by -4.01 per cent points than the preceding quarter. “Quarter on quarter growth was -3.45 per cent.

The sector’s contribution to the aggregate nominal GDP was 3.21 per cent in Q2’21, lower than the 3.76 per cent it represented a year earlier, and the contribution of 3.25 per cent it made in the preceding quarter.” The report further stated: “Growth in this sector in real terms totaled –2.48 per cent, lower by –20.97 per cent points from the rate recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and -2.02 per cent points from the rate recorded in the preceding quarter. “For the first half of 2021, growth in financial and insurance services stood at -1.47 per cent yearon- year, compared to 19.63 per cent year-on-year for 2020.

Quarter-onquarter growth in real terms stood at -2.18 per cent. The contribution of finance and insurance to real GDP totaled 3.72 per cent, lower than the 4.00 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2020 by –0.29 per cent points, and the 3.77 per cent recorded in Q1’21 by -0.05 per cent points.” Specifically, the report stated that while “financial institutions under financial and insurance sector contracted by -4.54 per cent in Q2’21 from 0.15 per cent in Q1’20 and 28.41 per cent in Q2’20,” insurance grew by 15.68 per cent in Q2’21 from -4.58 per cent in Q1’21 and 29.53 per cent in Q2’20.

Analysts, however, point out that despite their shrinking contribution to GDP, financial institutions, especially deposit money banks, are reporting generally impressive results for H1’21. For instance, industry leader, Zenith Bank, has just released its audited results for half-year ended June 30, 2021, which show a growth in profit before tax of three per cent from N114 billion reported in H1’20 to N117 billion in H1’21.

The lender also recorded a nine per cent growth in non-interest in-come from N116 billion in June 2020 to N127 billion in June 2021. Similarly, FBN Holdings’ unaudited half-year ended June 30, 2021 results show that profit before tax increased by 9.2 per cent year-on-year to N45.2 billion. New Telegraph reports that in its 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled: “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” Coronation Asset Management forecast that the country’s five Tier 1 banks will grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93 trillion at the end of this year to N48.31 trillion in 2022.

The firm, however, stated that the projected 9.99 per cent (N4.39 trillion) growth in the lenders’ total assets between 2021 and 2022 will be lower than the 17. 2 per cent (N6.43 trillion) growth that the top tier banks are expected to record between 2020 and 2021.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA). According to the report, from N37.49 trllion in 2020, the banks’ total assets are forecast to increase to N43.93 trillion and N48.31 trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively. New Telegraph’s analysis of the report indicates that Coronation Asset Management expects Zenith Bank to lead the pack with total assets of N10.11 trillion and N11.21 trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively. It is followed by Access Bank, which is predicted to grow its total assets from N9.80 trillion at the end of this year to N10.85 trillion in 2022.

FBN Holdings’ total assets are forecast to increase from N9.13 trillion in 2021 to N9.91 trillion next year. Also, UBA’s total assets are projected to rise from N9.04 trillion this year to N9.81 trillion in 2022. Equally, the report shows that GTBank is forecast to grow its total assets from an estimated N5.85 trillion in 2021 to N6.53 trillion next year.

