Financial institutions, professionals aiding illicit financial flows – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused financial institutions, accountants and other professionals of aiding illicit flows of the nation’s resources out of the country.

Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the claim Wednesday in Abuja, while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Organisations led by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA).

Consequently, Bawa has called for vigilance on the part of the citizens, in an effort to check financial and economic crimes against the country.

A statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the chairman as saying that: “It is one thing for properties to be taken to the UAE and the UK, it is another thing that we here in Nigeria are ensuring that you don’t have the opportunity to take them out in the first instance.

“That is why we want to be proactive in our approach to law enforcement and the fight against corruption in this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...