Financial literacy: ‘Necessity for entrepreneurial development’

An indept understanding of financial literacy has been identified as the foremost prerequisite to entrepreneurial development in Nigeria. The Chairman, Krisoral Group of Companies, Onitsha, Anambra State, HRH Igwe Dr Oranu Chris Chidume, stated this at the Faculty of Management Science of Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojuwkwu, University (COOU), Igbaram, Anambra State.

Cuisine, who is also the Chairman, Corporate Affairs and Strategic Planning Committee for Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), disclosed that the ability to understand and effectively use various financial instruments, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing was of utmost importance.

He pointed out that financial literacy exposes entrepreneurs to the knowledge of budget management, procedures, credit management and financial risks of business operations amongst others. Delivering the Keynote address with the theme, “ Entrepreneurship As The Engine of Economic Development The Nigeria’s Experience in COVID- 19 Era,” he said the pandemic brought lots of challenges which have tasked the local entrepreneurs in the country. He defined entrepreneurship as “Engaging responsibly in any activity or venture that creates value and serves as a solution to the needs of the other person.”

The Krisoral Group of Companies boss appeald to the government at all levels to provide infrastructure to enable entrepreneurship to thrive in the country. “Having financial discipline means living below your means and not over-extending yourself like most people consistently do. I don’t spend money I didn’t earn,” he stated. He charged the students to cultivate saving culture and to also learn how to re-investing in any business they plan to venture into after graduation.

