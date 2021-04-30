Business

Financial literacy: ‘Necessity for entrepreneurial development’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

An indept understanding of financial literacy has been identified as the foremost prerequisite to entrepreneurial development in Nigeria. The Chairman, Krisoral Group of Companies, Onitsha, Anambra State, HRH Igwe Dr Oranu Chris Chidume, stated this at the Faculty of Management Science of Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojuwkwu, University (COOU), Igbaram, Anambra State.

Cuisine, who is also the Chairman, Corporate Affairs and Strategic Planning Committee for Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), disclosed that the ability to understand and effectively use various financial instruments, including personal financial management, budgeting and investing was of utmost importance.

He pointed out that financial literacy exposes entrepreneurs to the knowledge of budget management, procedures, credit management and financial risks of business operations amongst others. Delivering the Keynote address with the theme, “ Entrepreneurship As The Engine of Economic Development The Nigeria’s Experience in COVID- 19 Era,” he said the pandemic brought lots of challenges which have tasked the local entrepreneurs in the country. He defined entrepreneurship as “Engaging responsibly in any activity or venture that creates value and serves as a solution to the needs of the other person.”

The Krisoral Group of Companies boss appeald to the government at all levels to provide infrastructure to enable entrepreneurship to thrive in the country. “Having financial discipline means living below your means and not over-extending yourself like most people consistently do. I don’t spend money I didn’t earn,” he stated. He charged the students to cultivate saving culture and to also learn how to re-investing in any business they plan to venture into after graduation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Long road to recovery

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

  For aviation, COVID-19 has clearly delivered the largest exogenous shock the sector has ever faced. The financial and performance metrics are startling. The Nigerian aviation is showing recovery, albeit very slow. The Q1’21 shows signs of recovery of a sector badly hit by a scourge. WOLE SHADARE writes   Domestic air connectivity in Nigeria, […]
Business

Report: CRR debits, others may impact banks’ revenue

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are expected to take a big hit to revenue and face rising borrowing costs this year as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) measures to support the naira currency squeeze lenders already hit by fallout from coronavirus and the oil price shock,   Reuters reported analysts as saying yesterday. […]
Business

Analysts: Naira’ll likely stabilise against dollar this week

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The naira is likely to remain stable against the dollar on the parallel market this week due to forex inflows occasioned by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s “Naira 4 dollar” scheme, analysts at leading forex broker, AZA, have said.   In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said: “The naira […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica