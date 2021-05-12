Business

Financial literacy: Unity Bank flags off 'OMG' 2.0 game play

Unity Bank Plc has flagged off Season 2 of its pioneer educational gameplay, “the One Minute Genius, OMG,” as part of its efforts to boost financial literacy among students in primary and secondary schools across the nation, the lender announced yesterday. According to a statement issued by the lender, the OMG 2.0 game play, which kicked off in May 3, 2021, on the Unity Bank’s Website (www.omg.unitybankng. com) is an expanded version of the maiden edition to be played virtually. It stated that over 200 winners would emerge at the end of the 25-day contest, adding that to win prizes in any of categories, participating students can play the virtual game from Monday to Friday between 8 AM – 6 PM.

“The One Minute Genius (OMG) is an initiative that underscores Unity Bank’s commitment to the development of the next generation, as it seeks to connect with their aspirations and reinforce the importance of education as a vehicle to empower the Nigerian child. Children and students between the ages of 6 –17 years can participate in the game,” the statement said.

According to the Divisional Head, Retail/SME & E-business, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Olufunwa Akinmade, the idea is to enable the participants improve their intelligence quotient and unleash the genius in them. Mr Olufunwa further explained that the game would be played as a blend of quizzes containing spelling bee and arithmetic questions. “The children that answer the questions correctly within the one-minute stipulated timeframe will be rewarded with cash prizes,” he said Throwing more light on the initiative, Mr. Olufunwa said: “The bank has decided to continue investing in the game play because it is pleased with the impact, which the previous editions of the contest had created being a vehicle for reinvigorating the values of education through gamification and fun.” Continuing, Olufunwa said: “Unity Bank remains committed to playing a critical role in advancing learning for a better society by developing the minds of our children. And this virtual, participatory learning and reward contest has proved quite effective in achieving the goals of motivating the students towards subject mastery using a branch of reinforcement model.

“On the heels of COVID-19, which has impacted negatively on the education sector in Nigeria by disrupting learning, an activity such as the OMG provides a veritable opportunity to boost learning, even as all stakeholders continue to make deliberate efforts to cater to the needs of our future generation. “We hope that parents and guardians will encourage their wards with every support needed to enable the students explore the opportunity that this provides.”

