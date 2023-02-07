Financial Security: Lagos, FIRS sign joint tax audit agreement

Lagos State Government has sealed a bilateral agreement with the Federal Government to harmonise tax administration, raise system efficiency and proffer solution to challenges of multiple taxation. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, presided over a ceremony where Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Lagos State Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint tax audit system that will address duplication of efforts and facilitate exchange of data that are relevant to enforcement of extant tax laws.

Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Clem Agba, witnessed the agreement signing event held the State House in Marina, which also had Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Lagos Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in attendance.

Aside from offering joint jurisdiction in tax audit and bringing about an integrated system of tax compliance, the scope of the MoU also empowered both tax authorities to exchange i n f o r ma t i o n sourced under International Tax Treaties in line with global protocols, while creating a common tax collection platform to eliminate double taxation. Sanwo-Olu described the collaboration as “epoch-making”, noting that the conversation for the harmonization of the two agencies’ mandates started about a year ago, based on the need to forge a common front in widening the tax net to raise the country’s tax to GDP ratio.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...