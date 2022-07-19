Financial Statements: NSITF, immigration in 12-year default

Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have consistently in the last 12 years flouted key provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission ( FRC), as the two failed to submit their annual financial statements to the Commission for scrutiny between 2010 and 2012. The refusal by the two agencies of government is a clear breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA, 2007). FRA is statutory agency of government empowered by law to scrutinise the finances of MDAs in line with the dictate of financial prudence stipulated by the appropriation Act. According to a memo by the Commission titled “Where is the Money”, which displayed revenue remittance compliance index of Federal Government MDAs, out of the 150 MDAs captured, 58 were categorised as ‘Above Average Compliance’, 73 were listed under ‘Average Compliance Category’ and 19 as ‘Below Average Compliance.’ The report, which is a collaborative effort of the OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative (OAI) and its partners in the Growth Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) Nigeria Project, was presented yesterday. From a total of 19 defaulting federal agencies listed under the ‘Below Average Compliance Category,’ the NSITF came tops, having failed to submit its annual financial statements to the FRC for scrutiny since 2010, while the Nigeria Immigration Service is also in default. Also, in the ‘Below Average Compliance’ category are the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigerian Copyrigh Commission (NCC), among others. A total of 73 MDAs under the “Average Compliance Category’ are agencies that have not submitted their annual financial statements between 2018 and 2020. Speaking at the occasion of the report presentation, Executive Director, OrderPaper, Mr. Oke Epia, said his organisation embarked on the collation of the data to help ensure revenue remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). According to him, the pas

sage of the reviewed Fiscal Responsibility Act was necessary to strengthen the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to carry out its mandate of policing the MDAs with a view to shoring government revenue. Epia noted that a rise in government revenue was an incentive to less borrowing. He pointed out that the index as captured by the report was derived from the FRC and highlights agencies that are defaulting in the remittance of government revenues. He said: “We are implementing a project we call Gift Nigeria. Gift Nigeria stands for Global Initiatives for Fiscal Transparency and it seeks to interrogate the issues of transparency and accountability in the petroleum sector especially as it relates to revenue mobilisation and remittances into the Federation Account.

