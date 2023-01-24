Financial Technology: Fintech expert decries challenges of regulation, adoption   

Regulations and adoption have been attributed as some of the challenges facing the financial technology industry in Nigeria.

A Business and Partnership Manager at Teamapt Limited, Lagos, Michael Olaitan gave the submission Tuesday in a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti.

The financial expert decried the lack of awareness of many Nigerians in financial technology, adding that this is one of the reasons why the system has not yet enjoyed full adoption in Nigeria.

He also said some Nigerian start-ups are facing hiccups due to the existing fintech regulations

“Adoption is one of the biggest challenges as we still have a lot of people who are not yet financially included, because some still don’t even have a bank account.

“The second challenge is navigating regulations especially with innovative products.”

Olaitan, however, said it is not all doom gloom in the industry. Citing the introduction of the sandbox policy, he said regulatory bodies in one way or the other are still aiding fintech start-ups in the country.

