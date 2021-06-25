Business

‘Financial Times’ features Sujimoto as company puts Nigeria’s luxury real estate sector on global map

Leading international financial journal with a strong digital footprint, Financial Times has described Sujimoto Group as the leading luxury real estate player in Nigeria and across Africa citing the company as the foremost luxury real estate developer.
The report also hailed the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele for putting Nigeria on the global real estate map through luxury property development that beats some of the best in the world and for giving hope to entrepreneurs across the continent.
In its well-circulated edition, the London based financial journalism powerhouse which is an authority in global economic news and analysis of financial trends quoted the Managing Director of Sujimoto as saying: “What we sell is quality” describing Ogundele as “part of a luxury property boom in Africa’s biggest city”.
Speaking on the unique nature of the luxury property market, Ogundele said: “We have a niche market, the one percent of the one percent. There aren’t a lot of them; their number is not increasing but no matter how bad the economy is, they will buy”, talking about the vital few who have the right appetite for high-quality luxury real estate which Sujimoto specializes in delivering.
Reacting to the report, Ogundele said that being mentioned by a reputable news journal such as the Financial Times explains the long-standing ambition of the Sujimoto Group to redefine the luxury property sector and to remain a leading light in the niche luxury real estate segment of the industry.
On money laundering through real estate, Ogundele said his company has not experienced it as they have never received cash payment for any property sold, all transactions are bank transfers, noting that such concerns should not be allowed to hinder the goal of providing quality housing for those who desire it and are willing to pay for a fair price. Speaking further, he said: “We have never experienced such, all payments are by bank transfers and we don’t collect cash, besides there is no money in town now with the strict anti-corruption policy of this government.”

