Find, rescue abducted Niger school children, Buhari orders military, police

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Armed Forces and Police to ensure immediate and safe return of all those abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, earlier in the day.

He said the President has also dispatched to Minna, the state capital, a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials and other stakeholders.

Shehu announced this in a statement titled “President Buhari condemns school abduction in Niger State, dispatches security officials to the state.”

The statement read in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives.

“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the college.

“President Buhari has assured all of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.”

Shehu also qouted the President as saying that his prayers are with families of the victims of the attack as he condemned “as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.”

