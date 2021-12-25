Find solutions to Nigeria’s problems, assent to Electoral, NLC tells Buhari

TheNigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2021 Electoral Act amendment and also ensure his administration finds lasting solutions to the many problems confronting Nigeria and Nigerians. In a Christmas message made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said Christmas was always a refreshing vista of hope; the kind of hope that beats despair, adding that there was nothing as lifting as the truth that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “It has indeed been a year of many challenges that have cast a pall of despair on our nation. Nigerian workers and people were forced to endure a year inundated with socio-economic downturns especially as marked by hyper-inflation, widespread hardship, governance reversals, insecurity and persisting prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic particularly with the advent and high infection of the Omicron variant.

“We commend Nigerian workers and the masses of our people for keeping hope alive and for relentlessly making the required sacrifices for national productivity, growth and development. We can assure you that your hard work, dedication, and commitment will never be in vain. 2021 would be remembered as the year that Nigerians were confronted with both speculation and the reality of increases in the prices of essential and basic utilities, commodities and services including staple food items, cooking gas, cement and other building materials.

While we commend government for ensuring stable supply of petrol and a few other refined petroleum products, we are concerned that the proposed petrol price increase does not resonate with the spirit of Christmas. “Just as government was able to fix the perennial scarcity of refined petroleum products especially petrol during festive seasons such as Christmas, we are also hopeful that Nigeria’s political leadership would be able to find a lasting panacea to the cycle of increases in the prices of refined petroleum products. With a stable price of refined petroleum products, the prices of other commodities will be stable.

“Christmas is about solutions. We call on government to find solutions to the myriads of challenges facing the country. Enough of talk! Nigerian workers and people want real solutions to the shame of near one hundred percent fuel importation and attendant perennial price hike for the largest oil producer in Africa. Nigerians want our domestic refineries to be fixed and new ones built. “This will shift the narrative from petroleum products importation to domestic petroleum refining for local

