Find success with 5 tips from Dr. Catherine Chang

Dr. Catherine Chang understands how to take your career to the next level, she is a practicing plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, which is notorious for being both competitive and male-dominated, making it an incredibly difficult place for a female surgeon to reach her success. Here, Dr. Catherine Chang shares her top five pro tips to help you reach her level of success and beyond.

  1. Identify your strengths
    Dr. Catherine Chang explains that to properly promote yourself, you need to understand what you can offer your industry. It’s not enough to simply say that you are the best, you need to identify and showcase exactly what makes you different and deserving of reaching the very top.

  2. Scale-up
    According to Dr. Catherine Chang, we often talk about scaling up a business, but we forget we can also scale up our own careers as well. She recommends investing time and money in yourself by undergoing any independent learning that will help you to scale your skills upward.

  3. Adopt a growth mindset
    Dr. Catherine Chang shares that when we adopt the growth mindset, we begin to see every challenge as an opportunity for growth and remain open to constantly learning new skills and techniques. With this mindset, we can identify opportunities that we may have previously overlooked.

  4. Make connections
    Within every industry, there exists a community of people who are trying to be their best and reach the same goals. Rather than viewing the others within this community as your competition, Dr. Catherine Chang advises reaching out to them and making connections that could help you reach the next rung on the ladder of success.

  5. Don’t fear failure
    Fear of failure, Dr. Catherine Chang shares, can often hold us back from taking risks and aiming to reach the next level in our career. She advises remembering that failure is a part of life and that we often cannot reach our greatest successes without learning from our worst failures.
    We can sometimes feel as though our career has stopped moving forward and we are simply treading the same old ground over and over. Breaking out of this demoralizing cycle can feel impossible and it can lead our career path to a dead end, but Dr. Catherine Chang believes that we all have the power within ourselves to reach the very top of our careers.

