Find success with 5 tips from Dr. Catherine Chang

Dr. Catherine Chang understands how to take your career to the next level, she is a practicing plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, which is notorious for being both competitive and male-dominated, making it an incredibly difficult place for a female surgeon to reach her success. Here, Dr. Catherine Chang shares her top five pro tips to help you reach her level of success and beyond.

Identify your strengths

Dr. Catherine Chang explains that to properly promote yourself, you need to understand what you can offer your industry. It’s not enough to simply say that you are the best, you need to identify and showcase exactly what makes you different and deserving of reaching the very top.

Scale-up

According to Dr. Catherine Chang, we often talk about scaling up a business, but we forget we can also scale up our own careers as well. She recommends investing time and money in yourself by undergoing any independent learning that will help you to scale your skills upward.

Adopt a growth mindset

Dr. Catherine Chang shares that when we adopt the growth mindset, we begin to see every challenge as an opportunity for growth and remain open to constantly learning new skills and techniques. With this mindset, we can identify opportunities that we may have previously overlooked.

Make connections

Within every industry, there exists a community of people who are trying to be their best and reach the same goals. Rather than viewing the others within this community as your competition, Dr. Catherine Chang advises reaching out to them and making connections that could help you reach the next rung on the ladder of success.