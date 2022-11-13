FindMech, a reliable solution to auto problems – FRSC

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, has expressed readiness to work with Find Mech Limited on the newly introduced FindMech App which is designed to facilitate real time access to verified automobile technicians, reliable auto parts

Speaking while receiving management of Find Mech Limited in his office, in Ikeja, the sectr commander commended the introduction of the app, and urged the company to collaborate with the Automobile Technicians Association of Nigeria, the National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Lagos State Parks Management Authority for enhance acceptability.

He urged the company to enlarge its operations, using Lagos aspilotscheme, andensuringthat only reliable auto-mechanics are enlisted on theplatform as service providers, to avoid endangering security and safety of users of the service who might invite the mechanics to their homes. He lamented the cases of road crashes, breakdown of vehicles due to mechanical issues as major problems which responsible for gridlocks on many roads in the country, adding that real time response to such faults would be addressed though the app.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of FineMech Nigeria Limited, Mr. Dipo Akinfaye, said that the app is an up-to-date technology which links a car owner to location specific automechanics, especially members of the Automobile Technicians Association of Nigeria scattered around the country who possess the skills to solve such problems. He said the mechanics have good diagnostic skills, allround field knowledge, strong communication skill, good customer service skills, good work ethics and efficient and time-conscious solution to vehicle problems.

According to him, when a car develops problem, the owner would log into https://apps. apple.com/gb/app/findmech/ id1619679523 to locate the nearest automobile technician enrolled on the platform in any part of the country, who would provide professional and highly rated service, and where necessary contact verified parts dealer for quality parts.

He added that many car owners have been victims of unprofessional technicians, substandard spare parts, but by accessing professional automobile technicians who use genuine spare parts for servicing and repairs of vehicles with little or no delay, such issues would become history. In his remarks on the app, the chairman of Auto-mobile Technicians Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Morufu Egberoungbe, who led scores of members of the association to the event commended the introduction of the app and expressed readiness of his members to work with FindMech to solve the problem of frequent vehicle breakdown and its attendant booking by government traffic agencies.

Egberoungbe promised his members’ full support to the app, the association would enlist all sister associations to buy into the app in the interest of development.

Providing detailed benefits from the app, Mr. Lekan Dabiri, explained that the map-based app ensures pleasant motoring experience which not only comes with only verified auto mechanics but also a list of vendors of authentic spare parts.

