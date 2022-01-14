Arts & Entertainments

Finetunz Entertainment to sue Vicki D for Breach of Contract

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Finetunz Entertainment, an independent record label, has threatened to sue singer, Francis Victor Adams A.K.A Vicki D (Kpoki) for breaching their contract agreement. The record label in a statement alleged that the singer who was signed in 2019 breached the contract by signing with another record label.

“As part of our mandate of lifting talents from obscurity to recognition and ensuring that there is continuous maintenance of their brand from inception to the heights where their value is glaring and evident to all, the company signed Francis Victor Adams A.K.A Vicki D (Kpoki) in 2019. Consequently, he successfully recorded and shot videos for his smashing hit songs including Aanu and Easy.

However, in a swift turn Vicki D proceeded to ignore the existing contract for another with a different record label,” it stated. The company disclosed that it was reliably informed that the artiste had put in a record deal agreement with “More Success Music Ltd”, a UK based record label, in furtherance of his musical career, whereas he had an agreement via music relation for five (5) years with Finetunez Entertainment. “However in the course of time, the relationship between the said artiste and the company will span within the period of the tenet of the agreement both signed. With the present state of affairs, our company with the consent of the board of directors has stated the implications of the termination of the agreement both signed.

 

Our Reporters

