Finger Food: Veggie Ranch Tortilla Pinwheels

These terrific bite-size appetisers are always a hit wherever I take them.

They’re easy to make ahead of time, and are a great addition to other party fare! —Lori Kostecki, Wausau, Wisconsin

Ingredients:

• Two packages (Eight ounces each) cream cheese, softened

• One envelope ranch salad dressing mix

• Five green onions, chopped

• One can (Four ounces) chopped green chiles, drained

• One can (3.8 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained • One celery rib, chopped

• Quarter cup chopped sweet red pepper

• Two – three tablespoons real bacon bits

• Eight flour tortillas (10 inches)

Directions:

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and dressing mix until blended. Beat in the onions, green chiles, olives, celery, red pepper and bacon. Spread over tortillas.

Roll up. Cut each into one inch slices. Refrigerate leftovers.

*Culled: www.tasteofhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...