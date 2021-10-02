Finidi as Enyimba coach’ll inspire young players –Abia gov

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, believes the appointment of former Nigeria International, Finidi George, as the Enyimba FC coach will inspire young players in the state. Finidi was appointed as the coach of Enyimba international a few weeks back ahead of the domestic and continental engagements.

The state governor, while speaking on his appointment, said due to his international experience and exposure young players will be able to learn from him. “We are excited, the football family in Abia state are excited to have an icon like Finidi George as a coach. We expect that his presence will inspire young players in Enyimba to excel.

“Soccer is business and looking at the towering height of Finidi because he has played football around the world and should be able to inspire young players to do better and 110 per cent this season,” he said. The first competitive assignment of Finidi is the CAF Confederation Cup against the Senegalese side, Diamber FC.

