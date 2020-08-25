Sports

Finidi bemoans absence of Eagles in top clubs

Ex-international, Finidi George, has bemoaned the inability of Super Eagles players to play for top clubs in Europe as they continue to miss out in Champions League showpiece.

 

The retired winger alongside another Nigeria, Nwankwo Kanu, were part of the Ajax team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1995 before getting to the final a year later.

 

Apart from Mikel Obi, who won the championship with Chelsea, Nigeria players have not had it good in the European topmost competition. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos, the former Real Betis star said it was difficult for Nigerian players to give what they don’t have.

 

“Our players are playing in lower divisions, you don’t expect them to give what they don’t have,” he said. “Few of our players are playing in the top leagues in Europe, even at that which of the clubs, most of them are average clubs.

 

“In our days, you can see where most of us are playing for which resulted in great performance for the national team.” Speaking further, he applauded Bayern Munich for winning the 2020 Champions League after defeating PSG 1-0 in the final played on Sunday.

 

According to him, it’s dif-ficult to find fault in the Bayern team as they have a blend of exciting youngsters and experienced players in the team.

