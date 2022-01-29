Finidi charges Enyimba to convert chances

Enyimba’s coach Finidi George is not satisfied with the performance of his players, despite beating Champions Akwa United in NPFL matchday 8 clash in Aba on Wednesday and urged his wards to start converting their chances. Tosin Omoyele gave the Aba Elephants a perfect start to the game when he put them in front in the 26th minute. The eight-time Champions had several chances to kill the game, but poor execution let them down in the final third of the opponents’ half. Finidi expressed his frustration and believes the game should have been much easier for his team if they had taken their chances.

“It’s like a mixed feeling because I’m happy we got the victory, but sad because we didn’t take our chances.” “We would have scored more than just a goal and could have given us that breathing space, but it didn’t happen and in the second half we had to defend the goal.” “We sat deeper and made it difficult for us to control the game.” He said. The Nigerian international added that his side must learn from the mistakes and show consistency in front of the goal in the subsequent matches.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...