FINIDI DARES TO SUCCEED WHERE OTHERS DREAD

One of the toughest jobs in football is to manage a club in the Nigerian league, and to handle arguably the biggest side Enyimba comes with extra pressure. That is what ex-international Finidi George will ultimately find out as he begins his new journey with a tie against Diamba FC in the qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

A member of the Golden Generation of the Super Eagles that conquered Africa and mesmerised the world in 1994, Finidi’s achievement as a footballer is almost unparalleled. His success at the club level deeply deepened his legendary status; he was a key figure in that Ajax of the Netherlands side that reached two consecutive UEFA Champions League finals and won the 1995 edition of the tournament.

Very many players have worn the number 7 jersey of the Super Eagles but very few dignified that iconic number as Finidi did. Some members of the Golden Generation have already found their places in coaching with some of them achieving some degree of success but none of them has made an appreciable impact in club football.

The leader of that generation, late Stephen Keshi, is considered one of the most successful Super Eagles coaches after leading the team to the 2013 African Cup of Nations triumph. He also led the squad to the 2014 World Cup qualification and equalled the country’s record of round of 16 feat at the tournament.

Keshi didn’t venture into club management as he concentrated on managing the national teams in a career that also covered stints with the U-23 team and the national team of Togo. He qualified the Hawks for the 2010 World Cup; that was an unprecedented feat.

Samson Siasia was also a success as a manager of the national team; he guided the Flying Eagles to the final of the 2005 World Youth Championship and was on the verge of helping the country to another Olympic gold medal before his team were edged 1-0 by Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in the final of 2008 Games. Although he had two stints as Eagles’ manager he couldn’t do anything significant. A short spell with Heartland of Owerri was the only notable relationship Siasia has had with the Nigerian league.

Former FC Barcelona winger Emmanuel Amuneke has become one of Africa’s respected coaches after winning the U-17 FIFA World Cup but despite his growing pedigree, the former Tanzanian national team coach has avoided the stress of managing a club in Nigeria. Austin Eguavoen is the only member of the Golden Generation who has made a significant impact in the local league as a coach. Although the former ACB of Lagos defender hasn’t achieved much as a national team coach, he has had stints with Bendel Insurance, Sharks FC, COD United, Gombe United, Sunshine Stars and Enyimba.

The current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation won the 2009 Federation Cup with the People’s Elephants and that is the biggest achievement of his relationship with the Nigerian league. Most of these ex-internationals played abroad where they also bagged their coaching badges and understand that the environment in most of the clubs in Nigeria will make it difficult for them to succeed. They are aware that coaches are not given the free hand to decide team selection and even strategies.

The undue interferences are compounded by the fact that they and their playing staff can be owed several months of salaries and poor officiating could further exacerbate the whole matter. Even Finidi wasn’t planning to kick-start his coaching career at home with a club assignment, he took over the Enyimba job after his attempts at getting a national team role failed.

At his unveiling ceremony, he exuded confidence in making his sojourn a success but he shouldn’t be oblivious of the fact that his performance could be measured by his progress in the CAF Confederation Cup, a tournament the People’s Elephants are yet to add to their collection. Will Finidi succeeds in a path many of his former colleagues refused to tread? Only time will tell.

Like this: Like Loading...