Finidi George replaces Osho as Enyimba’s coach

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, on Wednesday was unveiled as the new coach of two time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba, as he replaces the coach who led them to the CAF Confederation Cup in the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League season, Fatai Osho. George, who won the UEFA Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam of Netherland took up his first job in the domestic league as he was unveiled on Wednesday by the management of the Aba side. He joined the eight times Nigerian champions on a twoyear contract and will be expected to win the club’s ninth title in the coming season. George, a legend of Nigeria’s men’s senior national team, made 62 appearances for the Super Eagles in an illustrious playing career that lasted up to fifteen years. He was a key member of the glorious era that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and represented the country at two FIFA World Cups – the 1994 and 1998 editions. His first official game as Enyimba head coach will be the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round fixture against Senegalese side Diambers FC in mid-October.

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me,” the former Ipswich star told Enyimba Media. Chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi Agwu stated that the arrival of George representsanewchapterfortheclub. The Nigeria Football Federation board member added: “I believe that the time has come for us as a club to open up a new chapter, a chapter that will showcase the many hardwork that has been going on behind the scene and usher in lots of success. “For us to have engaged a coach like Finidi George who is coming from Europe is a clear statement of intent about our aspirations.”

