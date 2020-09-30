Finidi: I’m disappointed NFF snubs me for Eaglets’ job

Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George is disappointed that the Nigeria Football Federation overlooked him for the Golden Eaglets coaching job, but the one-time Ajax ace wishes the hired hands the best of luck in their new roles.

Finidi a member of the Super Eagles squad that won Tunisia ’94 African Cup of Nations title, and later qualified Nigeria for the first-ever World Cup at USA ’94, where the team narrowly missed a quarterfinal ticket to Italy. Finidi after that took an interest in coaching and served as an intern coach at Dutch side, FC Zwolle, on the way to earning a coaching badge.

The former midfielder was later appointed as the youth team coach of Spanish La Liga side, Mallorca, after which he applied for a role. However, the NFF named Fatai Amoo as the Golden Eaglets coach and Ladan Bosso as the Flying Eagles coach.

Speaking on Tuesday on ‘No Holds Barred’ a radio programme Finidi reacted to the development: “I’m disappointed, at the same time, no hard feelings. I have to wish them well because whatever they are going to do is for Nigeria. “No matter who they have appointed, it is for the good of the country. “Personally, I will wish them well; it’s not up to me to put myself there. If you apply for a job, you still have people that will take decisions. “They have appointed the coaches they feel are good enough, so no hard feelings.”

