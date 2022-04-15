Finidi, Salisu, Shorunmu to work with new Eagles coach

Former Super Eagles assistant captain Finidi George will be joining the technical crew of the national team for the first time after the Nigeria Football Federation named him among the coaches that will be assistants to the incoming Technical Adviser of the team.

Former national team goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu also made the list as he will serve as the goalkeeper’s trainer replacing his former teammate, Alloy Agu, who was in that position for about five years. Finidi who is the coach of Enyimba Football Club will be serving as the second assistant coach.

The NFF said in a press statement on Thursday that it also approved the recommendation of its technical committee that erstwhile chief coach of the Eagles Salisu Yusuf should return to the crew as first assist coach (whenever he is available from Super Eagles B/U23 Team duties).

