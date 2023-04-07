Finland to partner Olu of Warri on proposed regional master plan for Iwere land

Finland has revealed that it is going to partner the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in his efforts to ensure that the proposed Regional Master Plan for Iwere land is achieved. The Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, stated this on Thursday during a roundtable discussion on the way forward for Warri kingdom held at the Palace of the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Warri, Delta State. The roundtable discussion was part of the programmes lined up to celebrate her visit to the Olu of Warri. While addressing the monarch and his people after listening to the presentation of the Regional Master Plan for Iwere land presented by Mr Lukeman Oshodi, Pylvanainen said that the collaboration between Finland and the Olu of Warri is a work in progress. Pylvanainen, who commended the Olu of Warri for coming up with a regional Master Plan for Iwere kingdom, said that all the road map of the master plan were some of the things Finland had worked on and achieved. “I must say that all of the key things that were mentioned in the master plan are issues we have worked on and we have achieved some successes in. But we have continued to work on some of the issues because no country is perfect,” she said. She said that her country is very willing to share information on most of the key issues raised in the master plan with the aim to achieve success in them. The Finnish Ambassador also said that they were ready to collaborate with Nigeria on the issue of climate change, noting that it is a global issue that affects all the countries in the world. “Climate challenges such as climate change, food insecurity and food crisis etc are challenges that one way or the other touch all countries whether we are in the North or South or whether our country is big or small. These are challenges that we can only face if we work in co-operation,” she said. She said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) form the core of Finland’s foreign and security policy, adding that achieving, promoting, facilitating and implementing sustainable development in Nigeria is one of the aims of its embassy in Nigeria. Chief Brown Mene, earlier in his welcome address, said that the visit of the Finnish Ambassador to the Olu of Warri is historic in the sense that its was the first time any ambassador from any country was visiting the palace and staying for three days. He said, “This is the time for us to rub minds in the area of the task that is ahead of us, the potentials that are for us to explore and to set afresh, as it were, the goals and the vision that we have, which we will work at hereafter.”

