Fintech: Abiru opens up digital space for Lagos East youths, others

As the global economy continues to leverage on the digital space, the lawmaker representing Lagos East senatorial district, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has set up a digitally-driven innovation space to equip young people in the district with the requisite skill-set required for survival in the digital age.

The space, known as Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), is in partnership with renowned technology and social enterprise company, The Co-creation Hub (Cc-HUB).

Addressing journalists on his stewardship in the last 14 months in the Senate, Abiru , a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, said the digital center currently has over 150 students in the five pilot programmes at the SAIL Centre in Ikorodu while over 1000 eligible applicants will be trained online in the course of the six months training.

Abiru said, “The whole idea of the hub is to begin to expose our people and continue to occupy them with the way the world is trending right now by sharpening skills in the area of technology. This is why we made the classes competitive because they will be solution providers. On the programmes, we have tech talent, accelerators programme, Teacher’s Fellowship, STEM for Senior Secondary School Students, among others.”

While reeling out the Bills and motions in his legislative tenure to be 12 bills and four motions, he said that within a short time in the Red Chamber, he has been able to fulfill his legislative agenda.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry said his leadership approach is modelled around human-centered design, an approach, that, according to him, mitigates against the assumption of people’s needs and planning of solutions without their involvement.

Abiru also disclosed the interventions of his leadership in the areas of health, education, socio-economic and human development, empowerment, among others within the Lagos East district.

He also said the N300Million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan Scheme for MSMEs across the senatorial district will be unveiled next month, April for the benefit of MSMEs, Artisans and tradesmen in Lagos East.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Abiru expressed confidence in the capacity of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to lead the country to the promised land based on his capacity and antecedent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...