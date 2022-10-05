Fintech Company Reveals Ammma, Thefeyiii, SoftJo and Chisom E as brand ambassadors

Technology and E-commerce and Fintech Company, Mypassyxchange.com simply known as Passyxchange has announced the signing of brand ambassadors to further push the brand’s name in social discussions.

They include TheFeyiii and SoftJo, One of Nigerians youngest comic actors and skitmaker alongside Chisom E, a Tv personality, Model, brand influencer and also Ammma a Video Vixen, Model and content creator.

The ambassadors all expressed how delighted they were to be part of the Passyxchange family, they also added that Passyxchange has set a pace that other smaller crypto company have been following.

Being the No1. Leading Crypto Exchange in Nigeria the CEO, OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME said “I welcome our néw ambassadors, Nigerians should know Passyxchange is here to stay, We know what our audience want that’s why we always know what to give them”

Passyxchange as the brand name implies is a prominent exchange firm that runs an online platform created for the exchange of Bitcoin and Gift Cards.

