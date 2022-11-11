Business

Fintech Devt: Suleiman, Obaro, Ecobank get recognition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following their commitment to financial technogy enhancement in the country, some individuals and corporate organisations were recently honoured during the Nigerian Fintech Award. According to the organisers, four institutions, the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF), Ecobank PLC and Digital Encode, were recognised based on their contributions to the growth of Fintech in the country. the 10 individuals recognised are Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank Plc, Austin Okere – the founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Computer Warehouse Group Plc, Dr Yele Okeremi, the co-founder and CEO of Precise Financial Systems, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, the founder of Future Africa as well as John Obaro, the founder and Group CEO, Systemspecs Holdco. Others are Mrs. Kofo Akinkungbe, the founder and CEO of SecureID, Mitchell Elegbe, the founder and Group CEO, of Interswitch Group, Musa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Policy and Oversight at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olugbenga Agboola, co-founder and CEO, Flutterwave, and Sir Ademola Aladekomo, the founder of Chams Plc. Sola Fanawopo, the Event Director for the Nigerian Fintech Awards, explained that the special recognition cut across generations of dreamers, doers, and drivers of the Fintech industry in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Nigeria’s 3G, 4G telecoms towers hit 53,460

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said the efforts at boosting broadband penetration across the country has resulted into increasing third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) base transceiver stations (BTS) deployment from 30,000 to 53,460 . Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Abuja Thursday when he briefed the […]
Business

Loan default: Evaluating impact of COVID-19, others on MSMEs

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) released a new survey showing that many business owners, mostly Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), would find it very difficult to meet their loan payment obligations this year over economic and business activity disruptions. TAIWO HASSAN reports. Expectedly, in the new year, many businesses, […]
Business

Airtel unveils ‘Family Plan’ for data sharing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In a move that will deepen the family bonds and promote camaraderie amongst close friends, telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has unveiled a new data plan that will enable a customer to share his data plan with five family members or close friends. Dubbed ‘Family Plan,’ Airtel says the new value offering is specifically designed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica