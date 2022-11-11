Fintech Devt: Suleiman, Obaro, Ecobank get recognition

Following their commitment to financial technogy enhancement in the country, some individuals and corporate organisations were recently honoured during the Nigerian Fintech Award. According to the organisers, four institutions, the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF), Ecobank PLC and Digital Encode, were recognised based on their contributions to the growth of Fintech in the country. the 10 individuals recognised are Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank Plc, Austin Okere – the founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Computer Warehouse Group Plc, Dr Yele Okeremi, the co-founder and CEO of Precise Financial Systems, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, the founder of Future Africa as well as John Obaro, the founder and Group CEO, Systemspecs Holdco. Others are Mrs. Kofo Akinkungbe, the founder and CEO of SecureID, Mitchell Elegbe, the founder and Group CEO, of Interswitch Group, Musa Jimoh, Director, Payments System Policy and Oversight at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olugbenga Agboola, co-founder and CEO, Flutterwave, and Sir Ademola Aladekomo, the founder of Chams Plc. Sola Fanawopo, the Event Director for the Nigerian Fintech Awards, explained that the special recognition cut across generations of dreamers, doers, and drivers of the Fintech industry in Nigeria.

