Fintech Ecosystem: Much ado about regulation

While financial technology, otherwise known as fintech, is evolving and rebranding the banking system in Nigeria, there has been a controversy among stakeholders on whether the emerging financial ecosystem should be regulated by government or not. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

With rapid advancement in technology, fintech has continued to grow in Nigeria with multitude of new players venturing into the sector. Technological advances, changing demand for financial products and competition in financial services are all driving a new wave of fintech startups and investments that have drawn attention to the industry in recent years. Startup companies are creating products and services to penetrate new areas of the financial system and change the competitive landscape. These new forces are motivating traditional financial firms to invest in technology and to pay attention to changing trends among their customers. Fintech has been a veritable platform to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria. In a nutshell, fintech companies make financial services more accessible to the greater public. These services include traditional financial transactions like saving, investing and loan processing. But it also encompasses revolutionary financial technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Fintech categories

There are four areas of operation in the fintech ecosystem, which include digital lending, payments, blockchain and digital wealth management. These are of particular interest due to their rapid pace of growth, technological disruption and regulatory and other risks.

Issues

There are issues of misrepresentation, false accusations and scams involved in the online loan. For instance, there was a case of a woman, Lateefat Adeoye, who lost her phone, but a scammer had used the phone to get multiple loans from various online loan apps before she could get it replaced. She was not aware of the scam until the loan fintech companies started sending messages to everyone on her contact that she was a debtor and fraudster. “It was a really traumatic experience. My biggest regret was failing to block the line when my phone went missing,” she explained. Yetunde had never taken a loan from an online loan app, but she failed to block her SIM card when her phone went missing.

One month after, the online loan companies hounded her contacts, saying her payments for the loan was due. She later reported the case to the law enforcement authorities and got a Police report and written affidavit. The Police assured her of their intervention, promising that the messages by the fintech creditors to people on her contact list would cease. Two weeks later, her friends still sent her screenshots of the threat messages by the fintech loan companies.

Privacy breach

Another issue in the fintech ecosystem is the invasion of privacy and data-sharing breach by the fintech firms. On August 17, the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) slammed Soko Lending Company, a Nigerian online lending platform, with a fine of N10 million for privacy invasion. This was after a series of complaints against the company for unauthorised disclosures, failure to protect customers’ personal data and defamation of character. A key basis for the fine was the company’s ‘privacy-invading messages’ to defaulting customers’ contacts when they did not pay back loans. This clearly violates Article 2.2 of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), which bans illegal data sharing with third parties without a legal basis. The updated data privacy policy on the Google Play Store stipulates that apps that offer financial services on its platform should disclose to users what it intends to use their personal information for. “Your app must post a privacy policy that, together with any in-app disclosures, explains what user data your app collects and transmits, how it’s used and the type of parties with whom it’s shared,” the policy reads. Findings show that recovery agents in loan apps engage in brazen violations of their clients’ privacy by sending threatening messages to contacts of debtors when they default on their loan obligations. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries have no data protection or privacy laws, according to Londonbased rights group Article 19. And while 14 countries do, nine have no regulators to enforce them, the group said.

Regulation

Indeed, fintech startups in Nigeria are mostly unregulated, going by the way lending firms exploit unconventional techniques to hunt defaulting borrowers to retrieve their loans. There is no single legislation regulating fintech in Nigeria. However, there are several existing regulations and enactments that apply in the fintech market. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the principal body responsible for maintaining financial stability and integrity in Nigeria. Nigerian laws guiding money lending include the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) and state lending laws. According to Section 58 of BOFIA, any person wishing to carry a financial business other than insurance and stockbroking in Nigeria shall apply in writing to CBN for the grant of a license.

Arguments

However, stakeholders in the fintech space are in dilemma over the regulation of the sub-sector. They complained of lack of solid regulatory framework. They said: “Whenever there is an issue and we contact CBN, what you hear is that CBN does not issue digital banking license, it issues normal banking license.” Why some are agitating for a regulatory framework to be set up by government, others reject it, arguing that the regulators will try to protect the citizens at the expense of the firms. They claimed that government needs to understand the system to know the challenges faced by the firm before it can regulate tech ecosystem properly. “Government doesn’t understand the issues in the innovations in the digital finance. So, allowing it to regulate it will not move the sector forward,” an expert claimed.

“We have to look at the ease of doing business, the sustainability of business as well as sustainable environment before the regulation,” another stakeholder said. Debating on regulation of fintech ecosystem at the maiden edition of the Government and Tech (GAT) Summit organised by Technext recently in Lagos, stakeholders and government argued on the need to regulate the sector. The CEO of Technext, David Afolayan, called for regulators to engage with members of the ecosystem and listen to their demands. “There is no gain when there is tension between the country’s leaders and its citizens,” he said.

He called attention of government to the young thriving tech ecosystem run by mostly young Nigerians. Olatubosun Alake, the Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, made the case that Lagos is at the forefront of the movement to encourage innovations in the country. But he cautioned that it would include some regulations. “One of the key factors for driving sustainable economic growth is regulation,” he said, adding that “a balance must be struck” between citizens and regulators for the advancements to be made.

“Regulation should protect the citizens and also foster technology because technology will help the economy develop too,” Bukola Olutayo, CEO, Stellas Bank, argued during the heated session. The Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Abdullahi, who gave the second keynote lecture titled: “Regulating for the People – The Role of Governance in Innovation,” argued for policies that will both protect the country and the industry, especially from foreign tech giants who pounce on developing industries like Nigeria’s. “We have realised that the big tech sees us as free raw materials for extraction, production, commodification and sales,” he said. But he quickly added: “Our most dangerous illusion in the wonderland (tech ecosystem) is that these platforms, supposed to be tools to increase freedom and democracy, are actually eroding democracy and diminishing freedom.” He made reference to the influence that social media companies and their founders now have in countries like America, arguing that without regulations, democracy could be a free fall.

Some stakeholders argued that more tech-savvy operators are needed in government for regulations that meet the needs of the ecosystem to be implemented. “Fundamentally, a look inward is necessary with a view to finding a working principle to provide better services for people,” the co-founder of Pennee, Mejero Emmanuella, said, adding that the processes to get businesses licensed in the country can be at times gratuitous. He also argued that the regulations must be localised for the Nigerian experience. “Most of the regulations we have looks like a copy and paste of other regulatory books. Often, they don’t take into consideration the circumstances of how the Nigerian climate works. Regulations need to be adapted. “Regulators and innovators have to meet midway to provide suitable governance,” he said, adding: “If regulators want people to come to them, it will be difficult to regulate. For you to regulate properly, you need to regulate from a place of knowledge.”

Last line

For the industry to begin to chart a way forward that is favourable, there must be proper communication between regulators and innovators. The Nigerian tech industry and regulators should deliberate on how the ecosystem can move forward amid the challenges that hinder the growth of the industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...