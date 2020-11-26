Fintech experts advocate Lagos cashless scheme

Fintech professionals in the country have challenged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to inaugurate a cashless Lagos scheme as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos initiative. According to them, the state that has over 14.3 million metro population, 30 per cent active payments terminal penetration, 64 per cent banked population, high number of bank branches, automated teller machines and mobile money and bank agents “deserves a cashless scheme.” Speaking during the annual Lagos Fintech Week 2020, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus social distancing protocol, the experts agreed that Lagos state – the largest sub-economy in Nigeria and the fifth largest in Africa – was ripe to go cashless. “This is enough for the governor to establish the Lagos Cashless scheme,” the Fintech specialists said.

Themed, Setting Agenda for Cashless Lagos, the annual Lagos Fintech Week attracted a large number of Fintech experts from Nigeria, Africa and Europe. With a widespread telecommunications infrastructure coverage, strong retail and transport networks, the experts noted, Lagos state has enumerated population into the national identity scheme, growing adoption for digital finance and robust participation ecosystem, significant diversity of financial service players.

In his keynote remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, declared that the cashless policy was the right way to go. He added that consumers, corporations and the government were the ultimate beneficiaries of the policy.

He said for the consumers, the cashless policy would increase convenience, offer more service options and reduce the risk of cash-related crimes while providing an opportunity for cheaper access to banking services, credit, and financial inclusion.

“For corporations, the cashless policy will foster access to capital, reduce revenue leakage, and cash handling costs. For the government, the cashless policy will increase tax collections, push a greater financial inclusion agenda, increase economic development and lower the rate of money laundering activities,” he said.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn- Jones, in his keynote address, lauded the key role being played by the Lagos State Government in developing solutions that are helping to drive broader financial inclusion nationwide. Llewellyn-Jones noted that the rate of financial access and inclusion was much higher in Lagos State than in the rest of the country. He, however, observed that more should be done. “If there is a silver bullet for financial inclusion, but also cashless Lagos, it is moandbile money. The new Payment Service Banks will serve people who the traditional banks regard as too poor to be of interest. “Mobile money transfers are also suitable for small payments. Among our neighbours in West Africa, mobile money is gaining traction in Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal nd Ghana. The proportion of people with mobile money accounts ranges from 33 to 45 per cent in Ghana. In Kenya, more than 80 per cent of the population has mobile money accounts whereas it is only just starting in Nigeria,” he explained. Llewellyn-Jones said that based on some recent modelling for UKAid, the proper roll out of mobile money could add about 46 million people to the Nigerian financial system, boost GDP by 12 per cent and create three million jobs in Nigeria. The founder and CEO of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, who was represented by the Executive Director, Deremi Atanda, said there must be a clearly articulated five-year vision (2021-2025) for a cashless Lagos. According to him, the fiveyear vision must be reflective of the current reality and emerging trends. “The cashless Lagos scheme should be owned and managed by Lagos State Government in a strong partnership with the private sector. A focused, professional, non-political cashless Lagos team should be put in place to drive the scheme,” he emphasised.

