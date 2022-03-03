Business

Fintech firm launches writing challenge for Nigerian journalists

OnePipe, a foremost fintech API company, has launched a press writing challenge to recognise finance-focused journalism and reward press reportage. The prized challenge is part of the company’s efforts to promote and inspire more educational reporting and writing with particular emphasis on enhancing the awareness and understanding of embedded finance. OnePipe aims to foster a deeper understanding of the importance of embedded finance in improving customer experience and satisfaction; while emphasizing the value of good coverage and narrative as a cornerstone for enhancing public awareness of financial technology.

Operations Manager of OnePipe, Yvonne-Faith Elaigwu, said the company’s objective with the writing challenge was to promote financial literacy and enhance the financial experiences of people in Nigeria. “We hope that the articles, stories, and news items produced by the press and media throughout this challenge will help everyone understand embedded finance and appreciate what the technology can achieve,” she said. Research shows that embedded finance will create $230 billion in income by 2025 across a variety of financial services. As the usage of this technology expands and becomes increasingly incorporated into non-financial platforms, it is critical that increased public awareness and understanding is generated.

“We are committed to supporting organisations to build integrated financial solutions that are suited to the needs of their customers, whilst promoting financial inclusion. However, in order to capitalize on the advantages of embedded finance, a thorough grasp of it is required,” Yvonne added. Commenting on the importance of embedded finance and the services that OnePipe provides, Founder and CEO of OnePipe, Ope Adeoye, stated: “The world needs a new type of financial services ecosystem, one where everyone has a role to play and everyone has some value to capture.

“This is what we embody at OnePipe; we help businesses across sectors to enjoy profitable participation in the fintech ecosystem. With our technology, we turn complex infrastructure into simple code so that businesses can focus on building marketdefining products, provide their customers with credit, loan payment plans and seamless payment for services.” Three individuals will each get a 1N million award in recognition of published reporting that has resulted in information sharing, idea definition, trend analysis, and definition of concepts. All submitted articles should be 400-500 words in length and must have been published in recognized press media. TV or radio submissions must be at least 20mins long and must have been broadcast on any publicly available site such as YouTube or SoundCloud.

 

