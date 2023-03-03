‘Fintech proliferation posing threat to banking regulation’

With Nigeria’s e-commerce section of the digital economy projected to hit $75 billion in revenue annually by 2025, leapfrogging from the current $13 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been urged to actively supervise activities of big tech companies’ services into large businesses in the country. This became necessary and apt as the tech firms could pose challenges to regulatory authorities in the long run if not properly checked.

A former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, dropped this hint in a chat with New Telegraph, stressing that data-rich financial services including banking, payments, asset management, and insurance had long been a focus of large tech businesses like Alibaba, Amazon, Jumia, Flutterwave, Konga.

Ruwase, a chartered accountant, affirmed that some of these companies also offered cloud computing to power important bank services, which are not different from the conventional banking system. According to him, their size and reach in social media and e-commerce allow them to quickly gain market share in financial operations.

Because of this, businesses run the risk of becoming “too large to fail,” problem for regulatory authorities. The renowned financial expert asserted that “without a doubt, a regulatory rethink is warranted, and need a new road to take,” adding that a new “holistic” framework was required, which included ensuring that big tech financial services be ring-fenced from other businesses.

He noted that big tech companies may learn significant information about potential clients for financial services, such as their wealth and spending patterns, from their enormous data sets, stressing that businesses from Grab in Southeast Asia to Jumia in Africa were attempting to capitalise on this by offering services like credit and payment processing.

According to him, large IT companies with extensive financial activity may also be subject to group-wide governance, corporate behavior, and operational resilience standards. With these, he pointed out that in the future implementation “holistic financial regulations for big tech would be difficult because the industry is already governed by competition and data privacy regulators on a national and international level, without any clear “lead” regulator.

Ruwase stressed that in order to provide financial authorities control over how banks and insurers employ outside cloud computing companies like Amazon, IBM and Microsoft to host services, operational resilience requirements were already starting to emerge in the European Union, Britain, and other countries, adding that Nigeria should not be an exception to this with its own e-commerce service providers, like Jumia, Flutterwave, Konga, Jiji and others.

For instance, the chartered accountant stated that Microsoft’s $2 billion agreement with the London Stock Exchange Group in December was the most recent illustration of blending the lines separating big tech and banking. According to him, the possible advantages of big IT companies entering the finance sector include better client outcomes, more financial market efficiency, and increased financial inclusion.

“Moving from theory to practice and taking practical regulatory action alternatives are long overdue,” he said. While speaking further, Ruwase noted that government had already forecast that a number of online shoppers in the country were expected to hit 122.5 million by 2025 from its current 76.7 million in 2021.

According to him, there are 58 online marketplaces in the Nigerian e-commerce space, noting that the contribution of companies such as Jumia, Konga, Jiji, in recent years are exceptional and the economic outlook for the next few years of stability and consolidation

