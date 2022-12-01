Fintech: Stakeholders strive for sustainability amid shrinking fund

The shrink in the fintech funding currently being experienced in the year has given stakeholders great concern as they look for new strategy to sustain the achievement already recorded in the ecosystem. It was said that the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa as a continent had been experiencing slow exrernal funding, which is contrary to the expectation that the ecosystem would grow by 40 per cent till 2025 in the continent. The CEO of HPS Business, Gary Ceaplen, who spoke at a forum recently, noted that while fintech’s past is in the U.S., and its present remains squarely in Asia, Africa must position itself for what is to come to take advantage of the next fintech revolution. He, however, noted that growth in financial services across Africa’s 54 countries would not be uniform.

He said: “While the lion’s share of value in the market (approximately 40% of revenues) is currently concentrated in South Africa, which has the most mature banking system on the continent, Ghana and Francophone West Africa are expected to show the fastest growth at 15 per and 13 per cent per annum, respectively until 2025.

“Nigeria and Egypt follow each other with an expected growth rate of 12 per cent per annum over the same period. Overall, we anticipate that the growth opportunity in Fintech is likely to be concentrated in 11 key countries key markets Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, which together accounted for 70 per of Africa’s GDP and half of its population.” Rhe President of Africa Fintech Network, Dr. Segun Aina, said the slow funding in the ecosystem witnessed recently gave the stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa great concern. He said the continent must strategise to at least sustain the success already recorded in the fintech ecosystem why looking for the way to grow it.

m, many fintech firms have laid off thousands of their workers, which indicates that the ecosystem is seriously facing great challenges, not only in the western world but also in the whole of Africa. He said: “What’s next for African fintech is a very big question because funds are drying up today for African Fintechs. Fintechs in Africa in the last three to four years had witnessed an influx of funds, but this year has seen some slowing down. “Today, we are witnessing a lot of layoffs even in fintech. So, what is next for African fintech, where is the next opportunity for them?”

He said his association had been striving to unite fintech across Africa while engaging central banks across the country on the issue of regulation. “Our mandate in Africa Fintech Network is to be the platform that unites African fintech and serves as the voice of African fintech in the world.

“We are advocating for everything fintech in Africa to address the challenges that fintech is facing, number one of which is regulatory issues. And to address this, we are partnering with the African central banks to ensure that we have one mind so that regulations by the central banks, which are the primary regulators for fintech, will be done in a way that will not stifle innovation, but promotes innovation.” On the question of what is next for African fintech, experts said fintech across the continent needed to work together to achieve a common goal of improving payment across Africa. They said the collaboration would also help them sustain the current growth even as external funding slows.

